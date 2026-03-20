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Bradley Lord Appointed as Mercedes' Deputy Team Principal

Bradley Lord has been appointed to the role of deputy team principal at Mercedes' Formula One team. This appointment comes amid significant growth in team operations and responsibilities. Lord has also previously served as Mercedes' official team representative and chief communications officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:42 IST
Bradley Lord Appointed as Mercedes' Deputy Team Principal

Bradley Lord has stepped into the role of deputy team principal for Mercedes' Formula One team, as announced by the outfit on Friday. This appointment is in response to the evolving scope of the team's operations as the sport itself continues to grow.

Mercedes CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff emphasized that the change had effectively been in motion for some time, even before Lord's official appointment. Lord's extensive history with the team, including his role as chief communications officer, positions him well to take on this new challenge.

The announcement follows Mercedes' stellar performance, highlighted by consecutive one-two finishes at the Australian and Chinese Grand Prix, solidifying their position at the top of the constructors' standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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