Bradley Lord Appointed as Mercedes' Deputy Team Principal

Bradley Lord has stepped into the role of deputy team principal for Mercedes' Formula One team, as announced by the outfit on Friday. This appointment is in response to the evolving scope of the team's operations as the sport itself continues to grow.

Mercedes CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff emphasized that the change had effectively been in motion for some time, even before Lord's official appointment. Lord's extensive history with the team, including his role as chief communications officer, positions him well to take on this new challenge.

The announcement follows Mercedes' stellar performance, highlighted by consecutive one-two finishes at the Australian and Chinese Grand Prix, solidifying their position at the top of the constructors' standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)