Shake-Up at Audi Revolut F1: Jonathan Wheatley Departs

In a surprising turn of events, Jonathan Wheatley, the Englishman who has been the team principal of Audi Revolut F1, has parted ways with the team effective immediately.

The announcement came on Friday, suggesting a quick transition in leadership at the high-profile racing team. Mattia Binotto, who is already at the helm of the Audi F1 Project, will now also take on the responsibilities of team principal.

The team has expressed confidence in Binotto's leadership as they continue their ambitious plans in the competitive Formula 1 arena. Editing was done by William Maclean.

(With inputs from agencies.)