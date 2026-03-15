Antonelli Makes History at Chinese GP: Formula 1's Young Star Shines

Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1's second-youngest race winner with a poised victory at the Chinese Grand Prix, guiding Mercedes to a commanding 1-2 finish.

The 19-year-old Italian, showcasing his mettle, retook the lead from Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton early and maintained control throughout the race.

Teammate George Russell finished second after a thrilling battle with Ferraris, while McLaren faced a double disaster as their drivers failed to start due to technical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)