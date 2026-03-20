Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Inflation Concerns and Energy Price Shocks

Benchmark euro zone government bond yields soared to 15-year highs, fueled by escalating inflation fears. Rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions have intensified market volatility, prompting investors to brace for potential interest rate hikes.

The German 10-year Bund yield, a crucial market measure, surged significantly, reflecting market apprehensions. Yields on British 2-year gilts also saw sharp increases amid the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England's stance on tackling inflation risks via potential rate hikes.

Italy, heavily reliant on imported energy, experienced a notable spike in bond yields. Meanwhile, Spain announced substantial financial measures to counter war-induced energy cost surges, reflecting widespread economic challenges across the euro zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)