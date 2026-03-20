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Iran's Arsenal: A Complex Challenge Amid Middle East Conflict

Iran's missile and drone attacks remain a significant threat in the Middle East, with its extensive stockpile posing challenges for the U.S. and Israel. Despite efforts to neutralize Iran's capabilities, the country's missile and drone program continues to operate, with potential impacts on the region's energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:11 IST
Iran's Arsenal: A Complex Challenge Amid Middle East Conflict

Continued assaults by Iranian missiles and drones on critical energy facilities across Gulf countries and the greater Middle East extend nearly three weeks into the ongoing conflict.

Efforts to dismantle Iran's extensive missile and drone capabilities have become a central war goal for both the U.S. and Israel, who initiated the hostilities on February 28. However, these efforts face substantial challenges due to the size and complexity of Iran's arsenal.

The Iranian missile program, heavily influenced by North Korean and Russian designs and augmented with Chinese assistance, boasts the largest ballistic missile stockpile in the Middle East, with ranges reaching up to 2,000 kilometers. These strategies have significant ramifications for Israeli security and the broader region's logistics and energy networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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