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Sunsure and JAKSON Partner for Solar-Powered Future

Sunsure Energy has partnered with JAKSON Engineering Limited to supply 7.28 million units of solar power annually. This agreement will significantly contribute to JAKSON's sustainability goals and reduce its carbon footprint by offsetting carbon dioxide emissions. The move is part of India's broader transition towards renewable energy and industrial decarbonization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:32 IST
Sunsure and JAKSON Partner for Solar-Powered Future
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Sunsure Energy, a leader in renewable solutions, has inked a significant Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with JAKSON Engineering Limited. This deal marks a pivotal step in the clean energy transition, supplying JAKSON's operations in Noida with 7.28 million units of solar power annually, bolstering sustainability in its operations.

Under the agreement, Sunsure Energy will meet 80% of JAKSON's corporate office energy needs and up to 40% at its manufacturing facility with renewable sources. This transition is projected to eliminate 5.2 million kilograms of carbon dioxide annually, equating to planting 2.3 lakh trees, reinforcing JAKSON's dedication to environmental stewardship.

This partnership aligns with the Indian government's initiative to advance energy independence via renewable resources. Sunsure Energy continues to champion these efforts through its 'UP Shakti' mission and wider industrial decarbonization projects, illustrating the accelerating shift towards sustainable industrial practices across sectors.

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