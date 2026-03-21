Attack on Natanz: A Closer Look at Iran's Nuclear Site Incident
The Natanz nuclear enrichment site in Iran was attacked on Saturday, as reported to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The United Nations nuclear watchdog confirmed there was no increase in off-site radiation levels and is continuing to investigate the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:01 IST
Iran has officially reported an attack on its Natanz nuclear enrichment facility to the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to a statement shared on X.
The United Nations nuclear watchdog confirmed that no rise in off-site radiation levels was observed following the incident.
Investigations are currently underway to determine the full extent and implications of the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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