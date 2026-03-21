TMC Takes the Lead: Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee Gear Up for Bengal Battle

With the West Bengal assembly elections nearing, the TMC is gearing up for a significant campaign push. Focusing efforts on two fronts, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to tackle BJP strongholds in north Bengal, while her nephew Abhishek takes charge in the southern districts.

TMC leaders emphasize the importance of Mamata leading from Alipurduar, a symbol of their serious approach to the BJP's challenge. The strategic division of campaign responsibilities highlights the party's efforts to address varying regional dynamics and consolidate support.

Abhishek's tour begins in Patharpratima, moving to the politically sensitive Medinipur region. His organizational acumen is seen as pivotal in shoring up party structures. Meanwhile, the stakes in Bhabanipur remain high, with the constituency under close scrutiny after recent changes in the voter rolls and the presence of formidable opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)