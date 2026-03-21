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Solarium Green Energy's New Milestone: A 1 GW Solar Module Facility in Ahmedabad

Solarium Green Energy Limited announces the commissioning of its solar module manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad. The 1 GW capacity plant, built with advanced technology, marks a step in Solarium's backward integration strategy. It aims to strengthen the supply chain, improve margins, and cater to both internal and external demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:24 IST
Solarium Green Energy's New Milestone: A 1 GW Solar Module Facility in Ahmedabad
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In a significant development for the Indian renewable energy sector, Solarium Green Energy Limited has announced the successful commissioning of a solar module manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The 1 gigawatt (GW) capacity plant underscores Solarium's commitment to backward integration and is equipped with cutting-edge manufacturing technology.

This new facility is expected to reduce reliance on third-party suppliers, improve project margins, and cater to both internal and external markets including other EPC players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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