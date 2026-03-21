Solarium Green Energy's New Milestone: A 1 GW Solar Module Facility in Ahmedabad

In a significant development for the Indian renewable energy sector, Solarium Green Energy Limited has announced the successful commissioning of a solar module manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The 1 gigawatt (GW) capacity plant underscores Solarium's commitment to backward integration and is equipped with cutting-edge manufacturing technology.

This new facility is expected to reduce reliance on third-party suppliers, improve project margins, and cater to both internal and external markets including other EPC players.

(With inputs from agencies.)