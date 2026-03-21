Reliance Financial Scandal: Anil Ambani Under CBI Scrutiny
The CBI is investigating a significant bank fraud case involving Reliance Communications and Anil Ambani, with alleged losses exceeding Rs 9,000 crore to financial institutions. SBI's complaint highlights a Rs 2,929.05 crore fraud, while the case involves former Reliance ADA Group managing directors as well as financial advisor Sanjay Dangi.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into a major bank fraud case involving Reliance Communications Ltd. and its former chairman Anil Ambani. The allegations involve a staggering Rs 2,929.05 crore fraud.
This investigation includes questioning of former Reliance ADA Group managing directors, Gautam Doshi and Sateesh Seth, regarding connections to Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd., accused of a much larger financial misconduct, running over Rs 9,000 crore in losses for financial entities.
Sanjay Dangi, an advisor at Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd., was also questioned in a related financial scandal, tied to more than Rs 57 crore in fraud. Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. and home finance assets are under scrutiny, accompanied by legal proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal and the Supreme Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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