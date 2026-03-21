Uttar Pradesh's Agricultural Renaissance: A Nine-Year Journey

Uttar Pradesh's agricultural sector has witnessed a significant overhaul during the nine-year tenure of the Yogi Adityanath government. Through extensive reforms, the state has achieved higher production levels, irrigation expansion, and direct financial benefits to farmers, resulting in increased incomes and self-reliance.

The government has eliminated past issues such as crime and corruption, while also providing robust financial support to farmers. Initiatives included waiving Rs 36,000 crore in bank loans and clearing Rs 3.15 lakh crore in sugarcane dues, tendering substantial financial relief to distressed farmers.

Efforts also focused on infrastructure, repairing canals, and enhancing irrigation facilities, which serviced over 30 lakh hectares of land. These advancements have catapulted Uttar Pradesh to the forefront of foodgrain production in India, along with leading positions in milk, mango, wheat, and sugarcane output, marking a transformation from its 'BIMARU' status.