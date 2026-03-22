Cuba Plunged Into Darkness Amid Oil Blockade
Cuba's national electric grid failed on Saturday, causing a massive power outage for about 10 million residents. This marks the second nationwide blackout since a U.S.-imposed oil blockade further strained the island's outdated energy system. Grid operator UNE is providing updates via social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 04:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 04:54 IST
Cuba was left in darkness as the national electric grid collapsed on Saturday, affecting approximately 10 million people.
This widespread outage follows a U.S.-imposed oil blockade exacerbating the frail infrastructure of the country.
Grid operator UNE confirmed the blackout on social media, promising continuous updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)