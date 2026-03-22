Revamping Gas Distribution: A Strategic Shift to PNG

In response to global challenges, the government is expediting initiatives to streamline gas distribution and ensure a more consistent supply. Aiming to facilitate rapid implementation of city gas projects, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has decreed swift processing of City Gas Distribution (CGD) applications, seeking to expedite the deployment of piped natural gas (PNG).

Commercial LPG consumers in major urban areas are now encouraged to transition to PNG, which forms part of a broader governmental strategy to reduce dependency on liquefied petroleum gas. The government has progressively increased commercial LPG allocations, prioritizing key sectors like restaurants, hotels, and community kitchens, according to an official statement.

Efforts continue to ensure stable domestic supplies despite global uncertainties, with educational and healthcare institutions receiving focus in LPG allocation. Notably, about 15,440 tonnes of LPG have been released to commercial entities in recent times, underscoring the government's commitment to streamline supply chains and support priority sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)