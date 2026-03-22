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Cuba's Power Struggle: A Nation in the Dark

Cuba's energy system partially restored after a nationwide blackout, impacting millions. Blames US sanctions and halted oil shipments from Venezuela. President Díaz-Canel confirms no foreign oil for months, worsening energy crisis. Life routines disrupted; local power microsystems implemented to support essential services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:30 IST
Cuba's Power Struggle: A Nation in the Dark
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  • Cuba

Cuba's energy system faced another setback this week as a nationwide blackout left millions without power for the third time in March. The government's struggle to restore electricity illustrates the ongoing challenges due to an aging grid, US sanctions, and halted oil shipments from Venezuela.

In Havana and key provinces like Matanzas and Holguin, local power microsystems were established to prioritize hospitals and essential services. However, only a small fraction of residents saw their lights come back on, highlighting the severity of the energy crisis.

The Cuban government, under President Miguel Díaz-Canel, reports a lack of foreign oil for three months, further straining the system. The fallout from the crisis disrupts daily life with challenges in cooking, reduced work hours, and damage to household appliances. Inches away from economic turmoil, residents brace for continued outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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