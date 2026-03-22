Arrests Made in Alleged Harassment-Driven Suicide Case
A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly driving her husband to suicide through threats and harassment. The complaint was filed by the deceased's brother, who claimed his brother faced severe harassment from his wife and her partner. The arrests follow an investigation by local police.
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In a recent development, local authorities have apprehended a woman and her partner following allegations of abetting a suicide case involving the woman's husband. The arrests came after a thorough investigation.
Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar confirmed that the Charwa police team secured the suspects based on evidence and a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, Raghunath, alleging harassment from the accused.
Raghunath claimed his brother, Ramdev, had been tormented by his wife Savita Devi and her lover, Ramu, resulting in his tragic decision to consume poison. The arrests were based on a tip-off and completed after legal protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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