Gulf States' Thirst: The Vital Role of Desalination

The Iranian military has issued a stern warning, threatening attacks on desalination plants and other essential infrastructure in the region. This move is in response to the U.S. threat targeting Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure following the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Vital for survival, Gulf Arab states extensively depend on desalination for their water needs. In the United Arab Emirates, desalinated water constitutes over 80% of drinking water. By 2016, Bahrain became fully reliant on it, with officials reserving all groundwater for emergencies.

Qatar, similarly, hinges entirely on desalinated water. Saudi Arabia, despite its larger reservoir of natural groundwater, sources around 50% of its water supply from desalination, according to recent statistics. Together, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE produce about a third of the world's desalinated water, hosting several of its largest plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)