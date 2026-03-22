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Gulf States' Thirst: The Vital Role of Desalination

Iran has warned it might attack desalination and other infrastructure if the U.S. targets its energy infrastructure over the Strait of Hormuz closure. Gulf Arab states heavily rely on desalination, with countries like Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE almost entirely dependent on it for their water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:39 IST
Gulf States' Thirst: The Vital Role of Desalination
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Iranian military has issued a stern warning, threatening attacks on desalination plants and other essential infrastructure in the region. This move is in response to the U.S. threat targeting Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure following the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Vital for survival, Gulf Arab states extensively depend on desalination for their water needs. In the United Arab Emirates, desalinated water constitutes over 80% of drinking water. By 2016, Bahrain became fully reliant on it, with officials reserving all groundwater for emergencies.

Qatar, similarly, hinges entirely on desalinated water. Saudi Arabia, despite its larger reservoir of natural groundwater, sources around 50% of its water supply from desalination, according to recent statistics. Together, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE produce about a third of the world's desalinated water, hosting several of its largest plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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