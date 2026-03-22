Unveiling the Mystery Behind the Bahrain Explosive Burst

A U.S.-operated Patriot missile, part of an air defense system, likely fired the interceptor involved in the Bahrain explosion which injured dozens of civilians during a tense period of conflict with Iran, according to academic analysis reviewed by Reuters.

Both Bahrain and Washington have accused Iran of the March 9 drone attack, which Bahrain says triggered the Patriot missile. However, no evidence of an Iranian drone has been publicly presented.

The incident highlights the vulnerabilities in using sophisticated and costly defense systems against less expensive drone technologies, with the significant damage and casualties underscoring the need for effective strategic and diplomatic responses in the Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)