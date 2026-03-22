Unidentified Projectile Hits Vessel Near UAE
A mysterious projectile impacted a ship positioned 15 nautical miles north of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Fortunately, all crew members reported safe. Authorities are still investigating and have yet to determine the nature or origin of the projectile.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:24 IST
A mysterious projectile struck a vessel 15 nautical miles north of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates early Sunday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
Fortunately, all crew members aboard the vessel were deemed safe. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
The UKMTO stated that the nature and source of the projectile remain undetermined at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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