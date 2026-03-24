China's Undersea Mapping: A Submarine Warfare Game Changer

China has embarked on a comprehensive undersea mapping effort across the Pacific, Indian, and Arctic Oceans. This extensive operation is considered crucial for future submarine warfare, especially as tensions rise with the United States and its allies.

The operations involve vessels like the Dong Fang Hong 3, collecting detailed deep-sea data. Though stated to serve civilian purposes such as climate research, military experts suggest the information is critical for deploying Chinese submarines and detecting adversaries' vessels.

China's campaign has garnered global attention, as experts warn of its capacity to challenge existing maritime power dynamics. By integrating civilian scientific research with military objectives, China continues to expand its maritime capabilities, posing strategic risks to Western naval forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)