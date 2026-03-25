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Philippines Seeks U.S. Sanctions Waivers for Oil Imports Amid Energy Crisis

The Philippines, facing an energy emergency due to Middle Eastern conflict, is collaborating with Washington to gain waivers for oil imports from U.S.-sanctioned countries. With current fuel supply dwindling, the country has temporarily increased coal-fired generation and seeks additional crude imports, including from Russia and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 06:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 06:48 IST
Philippines Seeks U.S. Sanctions Waivers for Oil Imports Amid Energy Crisis
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The Philippines is turning to Washington for help in its effort to secure oil waivers and exemptions. Faced with an energy crunch due to Middle East tensions, the country has declared a state of national energy emergency to address the fallout.

Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said discussions are underway to explore obtaining oil from Venezuelan and Iranian sources, with the process described as a "work in progress." The Philippines is pushing for waivers from the State Department, aiming to boost its fuel reserves.

The government has authorized fuel procurement and temporarily increased coal-fired energy production. As part of these measures, the Philippines received its first Russian oil import in five years, facilitated by a U.S. waiver, while also benefiting from a recent waiver for Iranian oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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