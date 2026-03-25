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Asia Grapples with Fuel Crisis Amidst Iran Conflict and Global Price Surge

Countries across Asia are evaluating work-from-home policies and other measures to address a fuel crisis caused by the Iran war. Measures in place include cutting shower time, charging phones during the day, and public holidays. Governments are also tapping into financial reserves to provide economic relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:53 IST
Asia Grapples with Fuel Crisis Amidst Iran Conflict and Global Price Surge
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Countries across Asia are evaluating their response strategies, such as work-from-home policies and stimulus measures that were enforced during the COVID pandemic. The region is grappling with a fuel crisis exacerbated by global shortages after the Iran conflict, which has significantly affected the transit of crude through the Strait of Hormuz.

No Asian country has yet enforced work-from-home measures, but it is being considered as a strategy to alleviate fuel shortages. The IEA recommends policies like working from home and avoiding air travel to ease oil price pressure. South Korea, for instance, is pushing for public campaigns to cut energy usage, while the Philippines and Pakistan have already taken measures to adapt to the current situation.

With inflation and energy costs soaring, Asian economies face a policy dilemma, balancing interest rate hikes to control inflation against risks to economic growth. Reserve banks are contemplating rate hikes as a countermeasure to potential inflationary pressures.

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