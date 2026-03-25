Fuel Boost: France's Gravenchon Refinery Ups Production Amid Energy Talks

In response to the prevailing energy market challenges, France's Gravenchon refinery, managed by North Atlantic, is set to increase its output of certain fuels by 10%. This decision emerged from recent negotiations between the French government and fuel refiners.

According to Delegate Minister for the French Energy Ministry, Maud Bregeon, this adjustment will result in approximately 12,000 metric tons of fuel oil and 15,000 tons of diesel being injected into the market. The move aims to address specific supply difficulties experienced in the region.

This strategic enhancement in fuel production signals a proactive measure by the French authorities to stabilize the supply chain, ensuring adequate energy resources are available amid shifting market dynamics.