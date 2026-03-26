Left Menu

Allianz Jio Re Begins Reinsurance Operations in India

Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd and Allianz Group, has begun reinsurance operations in India. With regulatory approval, the JV aims to strengthen India's insurance resilience by merging local reach with global expertise, under the leadership of CEO Sonia Rawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:33 IST
Allianz Jio Re Begins Reinsurance Operations in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd and Allianz Group, officially launched its reinsurance operations in India as of Thursday. The collaboration marks a significant milestone following final approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on March 12, 2026.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the newly formed entity aspires to become a pivotal player in fortifying India's insurance sector by enhancing risk absorption capabilities. Combining JFSL's digital infrastructure with Allianz's deep underwriting expertise, the venture aligns with India's 'Insurance for All' mission by 2047.

The joint venture, spearheaded by CEO Sonia Rawal, aims to provide innovative risk solutions to insurers across the nation. Allianz's Chris Townsend highlighted the importance of the blend of global technical proficiency with a localized understanding of India's evolving digital and financial landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Proclaimed Offender's Property Seized Amid Anti-Terror Effort in Baramulla

Proclaimed Offender's Property Seized Amid Anti-Terror Effort in Baramulla

 India
2
Struggle Beyond Borders: Afghan Deportations from Punjab

Struggle Beyond Borders: Afghan Deportations from Punjab

 Pakistan
3
British Airways Expands India-UK Flight Capacity Amid West Asia Crisis

British Airways Expands India-UK Flight Capacity Amid West Asia Crisis

 India
4
India's Economic Forecast Amid Global Challenges

India's Economic Forecast Amid Global Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026