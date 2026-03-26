Allianz Jio Re Begins Reinsurance Operations in India

Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd and Allianz Group, officially launched its reinsurance operations in India as of Thursday. The collaboration marks a significant milestone following final approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on March 12, 2026.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the newly formed entity aspires to become a pivotal player in fortifying India's insurance sector by enhancing risk absorption capabilities. Combining JFSL's digital infrastructure with Allianz's deep underwriting expertise, the venture aligns with India's 'Insurance for All' mission by 2047.

The joint venture, spearheaded by CEO Sonia Rawal, aims to provide innovative risk solutions to insurers across the nation. Allianz's Chris Townsend highlighted the importance of the blend of global technical proficiency with a localized understanding of India's evolving digital and financial landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)