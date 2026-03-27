Compliance Kart Empanelled as Partner for UP's Carbon Credit Initiative

In a significant development, Compliance Kart Private Limited has been appointed as an Industry Partner in the Government of Uttar Pradesh's trailblazing Carbon Credit Initiative for Sustainable Agriculture. This appointment involves collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and aims to revolutionize smallholder farmers' access to global carbon markets.

The initiative seeks to improve soil health, agricultural productivity, and farmer income across Uttar Pradesh, beginning with pilot regions such as Saharanpur Division. Compliance Kart's role will be vital in developing and deploying advanced Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) systems, ensuring credibility in carbon measurement.

A crucial part of the program is the farmer-centric revenue-sharing model, designed to provide fifty percent of carbon credit sales revenues directly to the farmers. The remaining funds will be distributed among implementation stakeholders post project expenditures. This model aims to uphold fairness, transparency, and sustainability while enhancing farmer welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)