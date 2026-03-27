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Andhra Pradesh's Solar Surge: Brightening a Million Homes

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has called for the swift execution of the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' and RDSS projects. This initiative aims to provide free electricity to a crore households, prioritizing Scheduled Castes and Tribes, while also benefitting farmers with improved power infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:22 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Solar Surge: Brightening a Million Homes
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Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has instructed officials to hasten the deployment of the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' and the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) throughout the state. During a teleconference, he reviewed the progress with power distribution company leaders and senior officials.

Kumar emphasized the urgent implementation of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which seeks to deliver up to 300 units of free electricity monthly to one crore households. He urged prioritization of solar power connections for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, setting robust targets for solar connections.

The minister also underscored the importance of strengthening electrical infrastructure for farmers, assuring that electricity charges would not burden citizens financially. Kumar emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to improve service delivery and enhance the department's public image through efficient project execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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