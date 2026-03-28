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Trump's New Measures: A Boost for Reeling U.S. Farmers

President Trump announced new support measures for U.S. farmers affected by trade policies and the Iran war. He urged equipment makers to lower prices, impacting their stocks negatively. Additional aid and biofuel mandates were also discussed, reinforcing Trump's appeal to rural voters amid ongoing economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 01:25 IST
Trump's New Measures: A Boost for Reeling U.S. Farmers
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President Donald Trump unveiled new initiatives on Friday aimed at supporting American farmers affected by the administration's trade policies and ongoing tensions with Iran. Speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump urged major farm equipment manufacturers to lower their prices, a move that caused their stocks to dip.

Following the president's remarks, shares of Deere & Co, CNH Industrial NV, and Caterpillar Inc saw declines as investors reacted to the potential cuts in equipment costs. Trump's call came during a speech largely aimed at bolstering support among his loyal rural base, who have remained steadfast in their backing across recent elections.

In addition to the $12 billion aid package set for distribution, Trump mentioned plans to seek further assistance for farmers, leveraging military funding packages in Congress. Meanwhile, new biofuel mandates were finalized, mandating increased use of agricultural-based fuels, a win for the agricultural sector.

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