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Assam's Infrastructure Crisis in Spotlight as Gammon Bridge Collapses

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi criticized the BJP government following the collapse of the Gammon Bridge over the Dikhow River in Sivasagar. Gogoi urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to take immediate action. He highlighted previous warnings of structural issues and stressed the need for swift reconstruction and upgraded maintenance practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:20 IST
Assam's Infrastructure Crisis in Spotlight as Gammon Bridge Collapses
Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Congress President and Jorhat candidate, launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led government after the Gammon Bridge in Sivasagar district collapsed, disrupting traffic on NH-37. Gogoi called for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's intervention, highlighting the urgent need for action at the national level.

According to Gogoi's letter to the Road Transport and Highways Minister, the bridge had displayed warning signs before its collapse, an incident that has become emblematic of what he describes as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's negligence towards Assam's infrastructure needs.

Emphasizing the state's reliance on NH-37, Gogoi noted that the Gammon Bridge had long been a vital conduit. His plea to Gadkari demanded immediate restoration, a review of maintenance protocols, and preemptive measures to safeguard public infrastructure, stressing these efforts are crucial for sustaining Assam's connectivity and public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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