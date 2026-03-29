Global Diplomacy: Pakistan's Strategic Dialogues at West Asia Summit
Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged with counterparts from Egypt, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia in Islamabad, focusing on the West Asia conflict and bilateral relations. Key areas discussed included trade, investment, defense cooperation, and humanitarian efforts, particularly support for Palestine and health collaboration between Pakistan and Egypt.
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In a significant diplomatic engagement, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with foreign ministers from Egypt, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia ahead of a pivotal quadrilateral summit in Islamabad. The focus was primarily on the ongoing conflict in West Asia and fostering peace through dialogue and diplomacy.
During these discussions, Pakistan and Egypt explored the full spectrum of their bilateral ties, emphasizing the momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges. Both nations underlined the importance of enhancing trade and investment, as well as reinforcing defense and security cooperation.
Moreover, Pakistan's alliances with Turkiye were reaffirmed, highlighting shared historical and cultural ties. The meetings signaled a commitment to regional stability, with concerted efforts towards dialogue, de-escalation, and humanitarian coordination, particularly for the Palestinian cause and broader regional peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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