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IMF-Pakistan Loan Agreement: A Financial Lifeline

The International Monetary Fund and Pakistan have reached a staff-level agreement on a loan program, crucial for unlocking $1.2 billion. This deal, pending IMF board approval, is part of a $7 billion program requiring tight monetary policy in Pakistan to control inflation and strengthen external buffers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 08:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 08:34 IST
IMF-Pakistan Loan Agreement: A Financial Lifeline
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The International Monetary Fund and Pakistan have successfully negotiated a staff-level agreement regarding the nation's critical loan program, potentially unlocking $1.2 billion in much-needed funding. This development marks a substantial step forward for Pakistan's economy as it seeks financial stability.

Once approved by the IMF board, the agreement will grant Pakistan access to $1 billion via the Extended Fund Facility, with an additional $210 million emerging from the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. Altogether, these funds will increase the total disbursements under the ongoing program to $4.5 billion, underlining the $7 billion initiative's pivotal significance.

The IMF is pressing Islamabad to maintain a tight, data-driven monetary policy to stabilize inflation and bolster external financial reserves. Concurrently, Pakistan's central bank has maintained its primary policy rate at 10.5%, following a pause in rate cuts as global energy costs climb and regional tensions threaten to heighten inflationary pressures for the country's import-heavy economy.

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