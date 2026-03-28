Raiffeisen Bank's Strategic Leap in Romania

In a significant move, Austria's Raiffeisen Bank announced its acquisition of Garanti BBVA's Romanian business for 591 million euros, marking its first major purchase in recent years. This transaction positions Raiffeisen to significantly enhance its presence in Central and Eastern Europe's competitive banking landscape.

Raiffeisen has been under immense pressure to exit the Russian market due to Western sanctions following the Ukraine conflict. However, CEO Johann Strobl has reaffirmed the bank's commitment to growth, emphasizing both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions in priority regions.

Upon finalizing this acquisition, Raiffeisen is poised to become the third-largest bank in Romania by total assets. The integration is expected by the fourth quarter, while Garanti's parent company, BBVA, anticipates a positive impact on its financial metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)