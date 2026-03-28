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Controversy After Arrest of Former Nepal PM

Nepal's former PM K.P. Sharma Oli was arrested over his alleged negligence in last year's violent protests, leading to clashes between his supporters and police. His arrest follows a panel recommendation and recent election defeat to Balendra Shah. Protests erupted nationwide amid claims of the arrest's illegality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:02 IST
Controversy After Arrest of Former Nepal PM

The arrest of former Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has stirred unrest in the country, as supporters clashed with police forces on Saturday. Oli is under investigation for his alleged negligence during last year's Gen Z-led anti-corruption protests that resulted in dozens of deaths.

This controversial arrest follows the swearing in of Balendra Shah as the new prime minister on Friday. Oli's supporters argue that the arrest is illegal, and his Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) labels it as an act of revenge. On Sunday, more protests were planned as the party demands his immediate release.

Police officials plan to present Oli and his former home minister, Ramesh Lekhak, to court. The situation remains tense as Home Minister Sudan Gurung claims this marks a new direction of justice for the country. Oli's lawyer, Tikaram Bhattarai, has vowed to challenge the arrest in the Supreme Court, calling it both illegal and improper.

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