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Bihar Powers Ahead: State Transmission Company to Go Public

The Bihar government is set to list its power transmission company, Bihar State Power Transmission Company Ltd (BSPTCL), on the stock market. This move aims to enhance public participation and raise funds for expansion. The IPO funds will support the state's growing power demands and infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:45 IST
Bihar Powers Ahead: State Transmission Company to Go Public
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  • India

The Bihar government is making strides to enhance public involvement in its growth by listing the Bihar State Power Transmission Company Ltd (BSPTCL) on the stock market. This marks a significant step as BSPTCL will become the first state-owned transmission utility to take this route.

In an interview with PTI, Energy Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh revealed plans to appoint merchant bankers for the initial public offering (IPO), emphasizing the company's robust profitability over the past decade as a driving factor behind the move. The anticipated capital will be directed towards improving Bihar's transmission infrastructure to meet future power demands.

Singh highlighted an ambitious Rs 16,194 crore expansion plan aimed at bolstering network capacity and enhancing grid reliability. With projections indicating a rising power demand, the state is poised to significantly upgrade its infrastructure, potentially paving the way for future listings of other state-owned distribution companies.

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