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A New Horizon: Inauguration of Noida International Airport with Public Participation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Noida International Airport in Jewar, transforming the ceremony into a participatory event. Attendees illuminated the venue with phone flashlights, symbolically completing the inauguration. The event highlighted the airport's development, made possible by local farmers, and emphasized public involvement in its ongoing story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:56 IST
A New Horizon: Inauguration of Noida International Airport with Public Participation
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The Noida International Airport in Jewar was inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, introducing a novel participatory approach to the formal ceremony. Thousands of attendees engaged in the event by illuminating the venue with their phone flashlights, symbolically completing the inauguration as declared by Modi.

The prime minister, accompanied by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath, marked the opening of the airport's first phase, featuring a runway and terminal with a 12-million passenger annual capacity. This greenfield project is a testament to the public-private partnership model, awarded to Zurich Airport's local subsidiary.

During speeches, Modi and other dignitaries expressed gratitude to local farmers for their support in providing land. The event highlighted the airport's significance for the region's development and the crucial role of community involvement in its creation.

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