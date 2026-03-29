Delhi Police Busts Tech-Savvy Extortion Gang Posing as Recovery Agents

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a technologically adept gang in East Delhi, responsible for impersonating recovery agents and extorting money from vehicle owners using EMI data accessed through a mobile application. Four members of this syndicate were apprehended for assaulting a victim near ITO and coercing an online transfer of Rs 18,000.

Officials have identified the accused as Prince, Shivam, Teetu, and Aakash, residents of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Their capture resulted from extensive technical surveillance and local intelligence by the Shakarpur Police Station's dedicated team in the East District. The gang reportedly utilized an app called 'Easy Recovery App' to pinpoint vehicles with overdue EMIs, confronting owners under the guise of authorized financial institution recovery agents.

The criminal activities were exposed following an incident on March 26 near ITO on Vikas Marg. Here, the suspects allegedly attacked a vehicle owner, compelling him to part with Rs 18,000 through an online transaction. A swift investigation ensued post-complaint registration at Shakarpur Police Station, marking the digital and physical trail that led to the gang's capture. The accused employed a white Maruti Suzuki Brezza, notably lacking a number plate, hoping to elude detection during their felonious endeavors. Police seized five mobile devices and the aforementioned vehicle in the bust. Investigations continue, aiming to trace further victims and accomplices. In juxtaposition, Central District Police resolved a separate mobile snatching incident in the Hauz Qazi area, detaining two perpetrators along with a receiver.

(With inputs from agencies.)