Unfiltered Insights: White House Launches Mobile App
The White House announced the launch of its own mobile app on Friday, offering livestreams and real-time updates directly from the administration, emphasizing 'straight from the source, no filter'. This move aligns with the administration's frequent criticism of media outlets as 'fake news', promoting direct engagement with the public.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House has officially debuted its mobile app, promising users live streams and timely updates without media filtration. The app is positioned as a direct communication tool from the sitting administration.
Prominent in a promotional video were references to the aim for transparency, as the app seeks to address the administration's ongoing critique of traditional media as a source of 'fake news'.
The app's launch underscores the administration's strategy to directly engage with the public, providing a platform for what it describes as 'on-demand' conversation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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