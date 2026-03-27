Unfiltered Insights: White House Launches Mobile App

The White House has officially debuted its mobile app, promising users live streams and timely updates without media filtration. The app is positioned as a direct communication tool from the sitting administration.

Prominent in a promotional video were references to the aim for transparency, as the app seeks to address the administration's ongoing critique of traditional media as a source of 'fake news'.

The app's launch underscores the administration's strategy to directly engage with the public, providing a platform for what it describes as 'on-demand' conversation.

(With inputs from agencies.)