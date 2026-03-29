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Uttarakhand Women's Commission Demands Probe in Shelter Home Tragedy

The Uttarakhand State Commission for Women has requested an investigation into the suspected suicide of a woman in a Dehradun shelter home. Chairperson Kusum Kandwal urges improved security measures following the incident, while the family of the deceased is being informed and her body is being sent home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:22 IST
Uttarakhand Women's Commission Demands Probe in Shelter Home Tragedy
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The Uttarakhand State Commission for Women has called for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged suicide of a woman at a state-run shelter home in Dehradun. The commission has expressed grave concerns over the incident, which involved a 35-year-old woman originally from Uttar Pradesh.

Kusum Kandwal, the chairperson of the commission, inspected the Nari Niketan on Sunday following the recovery of the woman's body, found hanging from a staircase railing on Saturday morning. Reports indicate the woman was suffering from mental health issues and was receiving treatment at Coronation Hospital.

The commission has urged local authorities to bolster night-time security at the shelter home to prevent future tragedies. Kandwal confirmed efforts to contact the victim's family are underway, and arrangements are being made to return her body home.

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