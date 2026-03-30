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Gas Booking Scam Exposed: Uncovering Fraudulent Practices

A case of fraudulent cooking gas bookings has surfaced, involving the manipulation of delivery messages without actual bookings. BJP MLA Shiv Arora's wife, Seema Arora, was among those affected. Consumers have complained about receiving erroneous delivery messages. Authorities have intervened to investigate and address these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 30-03-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 00:06 IST
Gas Booking Scam Exposed: Uncovering Fraudulent Practices
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding alleged fraudulent cooking gas bookings has come to light, following BJP MLA Shiv Arora's intervention after his wife, Seema Arora, received a misleading delivery message. The registration of a gas connection under Arora's wife's name at the Dua Gas Agency is at the center of this emerging scandal.

Many consumers have voiced complaints about receiving fabricated delivery notifications, despite not booking the cylinders. These fraudulent practices have customers in turmoil, questioning the workings of the gas agency. Customers have been obstructed from making legitimate gas bookings, allegedly due to premeditated manipulations by the agency.

In response, Arora confronted the agency's owner, highlighting that while there is no scarcity of cooking gas, the monopolistic hold of brokers and black marketers has forced consumers into a struggle to secure their supplies. The authorities, led by Tehsildar Dinesh and Food Supply Inspector Malkit Singh, have been called in to rigorously investigate the issue and consider revoking the agency's license.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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