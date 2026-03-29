Controversial Death of PRD Jawan Sparks Demand for Justice in Dehradun

The death of PRD jawan Sunil Raturi, allegedly by suicide inside a police lockup in Dehradun, has ignited a storm of controversy and demands for justice. Found unresponsive in the Raipur Police Station, his death has led his family to suspect foul play.

Informed by Dehradun Police, a postmortem indicated hanging as the cause, but family concerns have driven the preservation of Raturi's viscera for forensic analysis. An extensive judicial inquiry led by a magistrate aims to clarify the circumstances surrounding his demise.

According to SP Jaya Baluni, Raturi was arrested following a disturbance report. However, accusations from his family suggest it could be a case of custodial death, prompting strict actions, including suspension of officers and a move for transparency in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)