Controversial Death of PRD Jawan Sparks Demand for Justice in Dehradun
A PRD jawan died allegedly by suicide inside Raipur Police Station's lockup, stirring suspicions of foul play. The family demands action against the police on duty. A judicial inquiry is underway with the viscera sent for forensic examination to uncover the truth about the Jawan's death.
- Country:
- India
The death of PRD jawan Sunil Raturi, allegedly by suicide inside a police lockup in Dehradun, has ignited a storm of controversy and demands for justice. Found unresponsive in the Raipur Police Station, his death has led his family to suspect foul play.
Informed by Dehradun Police, a postmortem indicated hanging as the cause, but family concerns have driven the preservation of Raturi's viscera for forensic analysis. An extensive judicial inquiry led by a magistrate aims to clarify the circumstances surrounding his demise.
According to SP Jaya Baluni, Raturi was arrested following a disturbance report. However, accusations from his family suggest it could be a case of custodial death, prompting strict actions, including suspension of officers and a move for transparency in the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)