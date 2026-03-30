Dollar Holds Steady Amid Middle East Conflict: Markets on Edge

The U.S. dollar held its ground on Monday, prepared for its highest monthly increase since July. Investors are concerned about the effects of an ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has lowered the yen past the critical 160 level, prompting intervention fears. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, affecting about 20% of global oil and gas flows, has led to significant market disruptions, pushing Brent crude prices toward their largest monthly gain.

The conflict began with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran and has since spread throughout the region, heightening fears of escalation. Pakistan is ready to host discussions aimed at resolving tensions, while Tehran stands firm in its readiness to respond to any U.S. military ground operations. Despite reassurances from President Trump of dialogues with Iran's new leadership, the dollar mostly maintained its gains.

The market is closely watching oil prices as Brent crude futures have surged by around 59% in March. The dollar's future trajectory is closely linked to oil price movements. Central banks are caught between addressing rising inflation and maintaining economic growth as they navigate these turbulent times. The yen has briefly recovered after hitting its weakest level since July 2024, raising intervention concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)