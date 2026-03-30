Walnut Conservation: A Key to Jammu and Kashmir's Economic Identity
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the vital economic role of walnut trees, opposing a bill to ease restrictions on cutting them. He highlighted risks of land misuse without replantation safeguards and suggested amendments to streamline permissions while ensuring conservation, leading to the bill's withdrawal.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly defended the region's walnut trees, a substantial component of its economy, asserting that the government will not permit their uncontrolled felling.
Addressing the legislative assembly, Abdullah rejected a move by National Conference legislator Altaf Ahmad Wani to relax the laws governing the cutting of walnut trees by landowners. Describing walnuts as vital to the region's economy, he complicated supporting economic metrics and conservation principles.
Facing concerns about the permit process's corruption, Abdullah suggested integrating approvals into the Public Services Guarantee Act. His remarks led to the withdrawal of the proposed bill, pending a structured proposal for high-density replantation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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