Tamil Nadu's Political Showdown: A Battle for Influence
The upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu on April 23 is being positioned as a crucial contest to thwart the influence of AIADMK leader Palaniswami and prevent the political reach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state, according to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kancheepuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The impending assembly elections in Tamil Nadu slated for April 23 have become more than a mere political event. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has framed the election as a significant struggle to unseat AIADMK chief Palaniswami.
Stalin emphasized the need to restrict the political influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah within Tamil Nadu. He declared this position at a DMK rally in Kanchipuram.
Highlighting the importance of the election, Stalin remarked, "This is a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, and we cannot allow Modi and Amit Shah to extend their reach into the state."
ALSO READ
Naxalism has nearly ended in Chhattisgarh's Bastar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
'Our leader Stalin says election is fight between TN and Delhi, BJP must not be allowed,' says Udhayanidhi at DMK rally in Kanchi.
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin lists welfare schemes, underlines initiatives like CM's Breakfast scheme, at Kanchipuram rally.
Tamil Nadu must completely sideline BJP, this must be done, says Udhayanidhi Stalin at Kanchi DMK poll rally.
'Can we allow PM Modi, Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu?' asks Udhayanidhi at DMK rally in Kanchipuram; says people won't allow it.