Tamil Nadu's Political Showdown: A Battle for Influence

The impending assembly elections in Tamil Nadu slated for April 23 have become more than a mere political event. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has framed the election as a significant struggle to unseat AIADMK chief Palaniswami.

Stalin emphasized the need to restrict the political influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah within Tamil Nadu. He declared this position at a DMK rally in Kanchipuram.

Highlighting the importance of the election, Stalin remarked, "This is a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, and we cannot allow Modi and Amit Shah to extend their reach into the state."