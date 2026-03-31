Mumbai Samachar Celebrates Linguistic Legacy with Week-long Festival

Asia's oldest newspaper, Mumbai Samachar, celebrates its 204th anniversary with a week-long event dedicated to Indian languages.

The 'Matrubhasha Bhagwat Saptah' is organized in collaboration with Matrubhasha Pratishthan, promising a mix of cultural and spiritual activities.

The event aims to honor 151 literary figures and draw attention to the challenges faced by mother tongues in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)