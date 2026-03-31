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Mumbai Samachar Celebrates Linguistic Legacy with Week-long Festival

Mumbai Samachar, Asia's oldest newspaper, marks 204 years with a week-long celebration called 'Matrubhasha Bhagwat Saptah'. The event, organized by Matrubhasha Pratishthan, will blend spirituality, culture, and linguistic pride, honoring 151 literary personalities. The celebration is supported by the Adani Group and aims to promote Indian languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:30 IST
Mumbai Samachar Celebrates Linguistic Legacy with Week-long Festival
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Asia's oldest newspaper, Mumbai Samachar, celebrates its 204th anniversary with a week-long event dedicated to Indian languages.

The 'Matrubhasha Bhagwat Saptah' is organized in collaboration with Matrubhasha Pratishthan, promising a mix of cultural and spiritual activities.

The event aims to honor 151 literary figures and draw attention to the challenges faced by mother tongues in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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