Protests Erupt Over Ram Navami Procession Halt in Mumbai

In Mumbai's Chembur area, tensions rose as Sakal Hindu Samaj activists held a protest on Tuesday outside the office of the Additional Commissioner of Police. The demonstrators accused police of halting Ram Navami processions in Ghatkopar and Vikhroli during Namaz prayers on March 26 and alleged the use of foul language.

Authorities detained more than 50 protesters to prevent any potential disturbances, citing the move as a precautionary measure amidst heightened tensions. The police had previously stopped the processions temporarily, aiming to prevent potential conflicts during overlapping religious events.

Despite the detentions, activists from Sakal Hindu Samaj, along with several seers, voiced dissatisfaction with the police's actions, demanding an explanation for the alleged misconduct. The protesters were later escorted to Chembur police station where officials documented the details of the demonstration.

(With inputs from agencies.)