Echoes of Bucha: Remembering the Tragedy
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul commemorated the victims of the Bucha massacre in Kyiv, highlighting it as a profound pain for Ukrainians, emblematic of Russia's tactics under President Putin. This tragedy is described as a significant scar on Ukraine and Europe's collective psyche.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:21 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
During a visit to Kyiv, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul paid respects to the victims of the Bucha massacre, calling it a deeply painful event for the Ukrainian people.
Addressing those gathered, Wadephul remarked that Bucha symbolizes the premeditated attacks on civilians that form a part of Russian military strategy.
Wadephul also stated that wherever Putin's Russia advances, it leaves behind war crimes and acts of inhumanity, marking an enduring scar on both Ukraine and Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)