Echoes of Bucha: Remembering the Tragedy

During a visit to Kyiv, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul paid respects to the victims of the Bucha massacre, calling it a deeply painful event for the Ukrainian people.

Addressing those gathered, Wadephul remarked that Bucha symbolizes the premeditated attacks on civilians that form a part of Russian military strategy.

Wadephul also stated that wherever Putin's Russia advances, it leaves behind war crimes and acts of inhumanity, marking an enduring scar on both Ukraine and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)