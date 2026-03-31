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Kerala's Rubber Crisis: Farmers Caught in Political Crossfire

Ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, rubber farmers in Thiruvalla express despair over plummeting rubber prices and escalating costs, which threaten their livelihoods. Political parties trade promises, while young Keralans migrate abroad for better opportunities, leaving the once-thriving rubber industry in decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:06 IST
Kerala's Rubber Crisis: Farmers Caught in Political Crossfire
Rubber farmers in Thiruvalla tap trees amid falling prices and rising costs (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In the run-up to the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, rubber farmers in Thiruvalla are vocal about their mounting struggles amid falling rubber prices. The situation, characterized by soaring production costs and a volatile market, is described as an 'existential' crisis by farmers who rely on this so-called 'white gold.'

Farmers are caught in a challenging predicament. Labour shortages exacerbate their plight, compounded by political promises that feel empty. The younger generation, faced with a bleak future in agriculture, is seeking better opportunities abroad, further impacting local farming households.

As political parties vie for dominance, farmers call for real actions over rhetoric. Both the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front engage in political rhetoric, while the BJP attempts to rewrite its role. Farmers, however, remain skeptical, emphasizing that survival hinges on tangible improvements in their income and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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