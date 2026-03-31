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Uttar Pradesh 2047: A Vision for Comprehensive Transformation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a strategic action plan towards 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2027', aimed at transforming the economic and social landscape of the state. The plan emphasizes integrated development across various sectors with targets set for 2030, 2036, and 2047 to ensure sustainable growth and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh 2047: A Vision for Comprehensive Transformation
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2027' action plan, a comprehensive roadmap for the state's transformation. The plan aims for economic, social, and structural changes, based on over 98 lakh suggestions and expert inputs, to ensure integrated development across various sectors.

The chief minister emphasized the need for practical, result-oriented targets for 2030, 2036, and 2047, implemented at the district, city, and panchayat levels. The plan includes a pipeline of major projects, focusing on 'Arthashakti', 'Janshakti', and 'Jeevanshakti' to drive growth in agriculture, industry, and services.

With goals like becoming a USD 6 trillion economy by 2047, the state aims to boost sectors like smart agriculture, technology-driven industries, and digital infrastructure. Regular progress reviews and real-time monitoring are set to ensure the effectiveness of this ambitious vision for 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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