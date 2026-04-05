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Farmers on Alert: Coordinated Response to Hailstorm Threats

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed crop damage caused by severe weather, urging ministry officials to gather data and collaborate with state authorities. The Agriculture Ministry is compiling assessments and plans meetings with affected states. Farmers are receiving advisory updates on protective measures amid ongoing meteorological warnings across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:16 IST
Farmers on Alert: Coordinated Response to Hailstorm Threats
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Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has responded to the recent adverse weather conditions that have impacted crops across multiple states. On Sunday, he instructed ministry officials to conduct a thorough assessment of crop damages and coordinate efforts with state governments to obtain accurate, ground-level information.

The Agriculture Ministry's statement confirms that Chouhan has directed the necessary dialogues with the agriculture ministers of the affected regions will occur later in the day. He reassured farmers of the government's support, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts further inclement weather, including rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in Northwest India from April 7 to 10.

Farmers have been advised to implement protective measures, such as deploying hail nets and accelerating harvests. Special instructions were also issued for areas like Jammu and Kashmir, where crops must be safeguarded, and in Arunachal Pradesh, where planting should be postponed. All recommendations aim to mitigate losses from predicted weather disturbances across various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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