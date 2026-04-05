Left Menu

Tragic Love: When Heartache Leads to Despair

A 28-year-old man named Nikhil from Faridabad died by suicide during a video call with his girlfriend. The couple was in a long-term relationship, but recent refusals for marriage caused him distress. Police are investigating the incident, which was witnessed by his girlfriend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:22 IST
Tragic Love: When Heartache Leads to Despair
Nikhil
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded when a 28-year-old man, identified as Nikhil from Jawahar Colony in Faridabad, died by suicide during a video call with his girlfriend on Sunday, police reported.

The couple had been in a relationship for five years and faced recent turmoil as Nikhil's girlfriend began to resist plans for marriage, causing him significant mental distress. Around 5 p.m., after a WhatsApp chat, Nikhil made the fateful decision to hang himself during a video call.

His girlfriend, who witnessed the event, alerted Nikhil's friends, leading them to discover his body. With his mother away and his father deceased, Nikhil was alone at home. Police have taken the body for post-mortem and are investigating the case further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Towards Tranquility: U.S., Iran Discuss Ceasefire Prospects

Towards Tranquility: U.S., Iran Discuss Ceasefire Prospects

 Global
2
China's E-commerce Sector: Balancing Growth and Regulation

China's E-commerce Sector: Balancing Growth and Regulation

 China
3
At least 13 killed in an airstrike that hit building in a city southwest of Iran's capital, Tehran, AP reports quoting Iranian media.

At least 13 killed in an airstrike that hit building in a city southwest of ...

 Global
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Potential Ceasefire Among U.S., Iran, and Regional Mediators

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Potential Ceasefire Among U.S., Iran, and Regional Me...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Partial automation, not full replacement, will shape AI’s economic future

Renewable energy networks get smarter with AI-based grid optimization

Global firms accelerate AI adoption to build stronger, more resilient operations

AI use among youth raises concerns over cognitive decline and learning dependency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026