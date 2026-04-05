Tragic Love: When Heartache Leads to Despair

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded when a 28-year-old man, identified as Nikhil from Jawahar Colony in Faridabad, died by suicide during a video call with his girlfriend on Sunday, police reported.

The couple had been in a relationship for five years and faced recent turmoil as Nikhil's girlfriend began to resist plans for marriage, causing him significant mental distress. Around 5 p.m., after a WhatsApp chat, Nikhil made the fateful decision to hang himself during a video call.

His girlfriend, who witnessed the event, alerted Nikhil's friends, leading them to discover his body. With his mother away and his father deceased, Nikhil was alone at home. Police have taken the body for post-mortem and are investigating the case further.

(With inputs from agencies.)