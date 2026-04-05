Nepal Expands Weekend to Conserve Fuel Amid Crisis

Nepal has announced an extension of its weekend to include both Saturday and Sunday for government offices and academic institutions. This decision, effective from April 6, comes as a strategic response to conserve fuel due to supply issues caused by ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The Council of Ministers, convening at the Singhdurbar Secretariat, decided to adjust office hours to 9-5 while implementing this double holiday weekly. Previously, only Saturday was observed as a holiday for these sectors.

Government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel conveyed that the move aims to alleviate the disruptions in fuel supply faced by the nation as a repercussion of the geopolitical situation in West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)