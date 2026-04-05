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Delhi Cracks Down on Illegal LPG Sales to Ensure Stable Supply

The Delhi government has banned the direct sale of LPG cylinders from godowns, closely monitoring the supply to prevent shortages. Efforts include expanding availability of 5-kg cylinders and setting up help desks. An extensive crackdown on illegal sales involves inspections and raids by the Delhi Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:07 IST
Delhi Cracks Down on Illegal LPG Sales to Ensure Stable Supply
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government declared a stringent ban on direct sales of LPG cylinders from godowns on Sunday, pledging severe repercussions for violators. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized strict monitoring to avert any shortage while assuring timely home delivery of booked cylinders.

According to the statement, Oil Marketing Companies have directed distributors against making illicit direct sales, highlighting the illegal nature of such actions. To enhance supply, particularly for migrant workers, the availability of 5-kg LPG cylinders has been expanded, accessible through valid ID without needing address verification.

A dedicated control room monitors hoarding and black marketing, and raids were conducted across 17 locations with inspections at 76 gas agencies by the Food and Supplies Department, underscoring the government's commitment to stable LPG supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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