Delhi Cracks Down on Illegal LPG Sales to Ensure Stable Supply

The Delhi government declared a stringent ban on direct sales of LPG cylinders from godowns on Sunday, pledging severe repercussions for violators. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized strict monitoring to avert any shortage while assuring timely home delivery of booked cylinders.

According to the statement, Oil Marketing Companies have directed distributors against making illicit direct sales, highlighting the illegal nature of such actions. To enhance supply, particularly for migrant workers, the availability of 5-kg LPG cylinders has been expanded, accessible through valid ID without needing address verification.

A dedicated control room monitors hoarding and black marketing, and raids were conducted across 17 locations with inspections at 76 gas agencies by the Food and Supplies Department, underscoring the government's commitment to stable LPG supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)